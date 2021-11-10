London: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot in a small ceremony in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, the education activist said: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”Also Read - T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan World Cup Match Becomes the Most Viewed T20 International in History

Apart from the post, Malala has also posted four photos from the nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen posing with her husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

For the D-day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. It must be noted that the nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.

An activist for girls’ education, Malala Yousafzai, 24, is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history. In 2012, she got global recognition after she was shot in the head by the Taliban in north-west Pakistan for advocating the basic right of education for girls.

Notably, Malala was just 16 years old when she delivered speech at the United Nations (UN) headquarters on the need for gender equality in education. The attack on Malala caused Pakistan to make their first Right to Education bill.

Malala has also published a book about her attack and its aftermath called ‘I Am Malala’.