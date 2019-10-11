New Delhi: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali was on Friday won the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for his efforts to resolve the border conflict with Eritrea.

The Nobel Committee asserted that the Ethiopian PM was felicitated “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea

Earlier on Thursday, Olga Tokarczuk, a Polish author, and Peter Handke, an Austrian writer, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Handke won this year’s prize, while Tokarczuk won the prize for last year. In 2018, the literature award was postponed following sex abuse allegations.

On October 9, the Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to a trio of scientists for their work in developing lithium-ion batteries. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to William G Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

The Nobel Prize in Physics,was awarded jointly to Canadian-American James Peebles ‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology’, and to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘for discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star’.