The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 was awarded on Friday to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict areas, the Nobel committee said. Also Read - 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to American Poet Louise Glück For 'Unmistakable Poetic Voice'

The announcement was made in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee.

The WFP was honoured for “its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict,” it said.

The Nobel Committee said that the coronavirus pandemic has added to the hunger faced by millions of people around the world and called on governments to ensure that WFP and other aid organizations receive the financial support necessary to feed them.

Yesterday, Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück for her “candid and uncompromising” work. French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for a powerful gene-editing tool whereas Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Gheza won the Physics Nobel for their research on black holes.

Further, The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

The award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death. This year’s ceremony will be scaled down due to the pandemic.

Still to come next week is the prize for outstanding work in the field of economics.