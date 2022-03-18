Kyiv: Amid intense war in Ukraine by the Russian forces, a number of present and former European politicians on Friday urged the Norwegian Nobel Committee to nominate Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and for this reason extend the nomination procedure until March 31.Also Read - This Assam-Based Startup Names Tea After Zelenskyy To Honour Ukrainan President's Valour Amid Russian Invasion

"We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine," the statement, dated March 11, said.

Apart from this, the European politicians also urged the committee to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize.

It must be noted that the Nobel Prize announcements for this year will take place from October 3-10. According to reports, nearly 251 individuals and 92 organizations have applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted that the war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades – “to the disasters of the 90s”. “I am confident that by attacking us, they will destroy everything that the Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years. And they will return to where they once began to rise — as they say — to the ‘disaster of the 90s’,” Zelensky said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“Only without freedom, without the creative desire of millions of people to work for the development of their state. This will be the price of war against Ukraine for Russia. It will be a fall for them, a painful fall. And they will feel it – even in spite of ‘opium of the people’ from the television propagandists,” he said in a video address.

Earlier, Ukraine’s armed forces said the Russian troops have used almost their entire stockpile of missiles and some types of ammunition.

Due to the consumption of almost all missile ammunition and some types of ammunition, the military-political leadership has decided to transfer all companies working in the Russian arms industry and producing ‘Calibre’ cruise missiles and ammunition for the ‘Tornado’ multiple launch rocket systems to round-the-clock mode.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)