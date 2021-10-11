New Delhi: Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for their work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called “natural experiments.” The winners are David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.Also Read - Journalist Maria Ressa And Dmitry Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize 2021 For Their Efforts To Defend Freedom Of Expression

David Card has been awarded the 2021 prize in economic sciences "for his empirical contributions to labour economics." Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens have been awarded the 2021 prize in economic sciences "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships."

The prize, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, is the last of this year’s crop of Nobels and sees the winners share a sum of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million).

Nominations are by invitation only, and names of the nominees cannot be revealed until 50 years later.

The winner is picked by the Academy from among the candidates recommended by the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, after screening nominations and selection of the final candidates.

The first prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen in 1969.

So far only two Indians have won the Economics Nobel- Amartya Sen in 1998 and Abhijit Banerjee in 2019. However Kolkata-born Banerjee had taken US citizenship when he won the prize. The US leads the countries’ list in producing the most Economics Nobel laureates. 9 Indians have so far been awarded the Nobel Prize in different categories.