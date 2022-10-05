Breaking: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”Also Read - LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Updates: Australia Need 146 To Win In 20 Overs

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” pic.twitter.com/5tu6aOedy4 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022

Also Read - FMGE December 2022 Application Correction Window Opens at natboard.edu.in. Check How To Make Changes HERE

Sharpless has been awarded the Nobel Prize twice. He is the fifth person so far to have been awarded two Nobel Prizes.

Barry Sharpless has just become the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes. He follows in the footsteps of double #NobelPrize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger. Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 and 2022 pic.twitter.com/iQg0FL79zg — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022

The Nobel Prize for literature will be announced tomorrow followed by Peace prize on Friday and the economics award on Monday. The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10.