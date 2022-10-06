Stockholm: As part of the Nobel award series, well-known French author Annie Ernaux was on Thursday given Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature ‘for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.’Also Read - Nobel Prize In Physics 2022 Awarded To Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser And Anton Zeilinger

Annie Ernaux is known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, news agency AFP reported.