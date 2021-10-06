New Delhi: The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis”.Also Read - Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To David Julius And Ardem Patapoutian For Discoveries Of Receptors For Temperature And Touch

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Also Read - National Doctors’ Day 2021: Honouring The Nobel Profession of Doctors

The Academy said, “Chemistry was the most important science for Alfred Nobel’s own work. The development of his inventions as well as the industrial processes he employed were based upon chemical knowledge. Chemistry was the second prize area that Nobel mentioned in his will.” Also Read - NO! Nobel Laureate Did Not Say All Vaccinated People Will Die Within 2 Years | Fact Check

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan “for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.” pic.twitter.com/SzTJ2Chtge — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021

The Academy further added, ”Benjamin List and David MacMillan remain leaders in the field and have shown that organic catalysts can be used to drive multitudes of chemical reactions. Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently construct anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cells. In this way, organocatalysts are bringing the greatest benefit to humankind.”

Earlier, the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.

The Nobel Prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor. The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish philanthropist, chemist, and inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.