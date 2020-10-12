The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.” Also Read - Nobel Peace Prize 2020 Awarded To World Food Programme For Its Efforts to Combat Hunger “This year’s Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have studied how auctions work. They have also used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies,” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a press release. “Their discoveries have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world,” it added.

The Economics Nobel prize is the last of the awards to be announced this year. In 2019, the award was shared by Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer. The award comes with a 10-million krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal to be handed out at a ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel’s death. This year’s ceremony will be scaled down due to the pandemic. Other Nobel Awards this year

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the United Nations World Food Program for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity whereas American poet Louise Glück won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for a powerful gene-editing tool whereas Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Gheza won the Physics Nobel for their research on black holes.

Further, The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.