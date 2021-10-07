New Delhi: The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”Also Read - Man Booker Prize 2017: Here Are The List Of Shortlisted Authors Who Might Win Tonight

Nobel prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah’s dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking. His novels recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world. Also Read - Nobel Prize in Literature 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro Quotes From His Books That Prove His Brilliance

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

Also Read - Nobel Prize committee fails to get response from Bob Dylan!

In Gurnah’s literary universe, everything is shifting – memories, names, identities. An unending exploration driven by intellectual passion is present in all his books, and equally prominent now in ‘Afterlives’ (2020), as when he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee.

The Nobel Prize in literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück, professor of English at Yale University, “for her unmistakable poetic voice that, with austere beauty, makes individual existence universal.”