New Delhi: The 2021 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded jointly to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

"This year's Physics Nobel recognises new methods for describing complex systems and predicting their long-term behaviour. One complex system of vital importance to humankind is Earth's climate," the Nobel Committee said.