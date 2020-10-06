The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Gheza “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity.” Also Read - Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton & Charles M. Rice For Discovery of Hepatitis C Virus

The Nobel Committee decided to award the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics with one half to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

BREAKING NEWS:

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.