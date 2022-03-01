Russia-Ukraine Latest Update: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the European Parliament and said he is fighting for the land and for freedom despite the fact that all the cities are now blocked. However, he expressed confidence that the Russian forces can’t break the confidence of Ukrainians. Notably, he received a standing ovation after his address at European Parliament.Also Read - Ukrainian Man Moves Land Mine With His Bare Hands While Smoking A Cigarette, Internet Calls Him Badass | Watch
“We’re fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians,” he said Also Read - India's Current Account Deficit To Rise Further Due To Russia Ukraine War
Also Read - Russia Will Pursue Ukraine Offensive Until 'All Goals' Achieved, Says Defence Minister Lavrov
However, Zelenskiy urged the European Union to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war against Russia, a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.
“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.
“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he added.
In the meantime, emergency services in Ukraine said that the Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv has killed at least 10 people and left many more injured on Tuesday. It said the attack was targeted at the central square and the main administrative building. “At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 were injured,” the regional emergency services said in a statement, adding that 10 people had been discovered alive under rubble as rescue workers cleared debris.
“I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said on Monday in a video address.
He did not offer details of the hours-long talks that took place earlier, but said that Kyiv was not prepared to make concessions when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery.
Amid ever-growing international condemnation, Russia found itself increasingly isolated five days into its invasion, while also facing unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground in Ukraine and economic havoc at home.
Meanwhile, Ukraine moved to solidify its ties with the West by applying to join the European Union a largely symbolic move for now, but one that is unlikely to sit well with Putin, who has long accused the US of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.
A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the first talks held between the two sides since the invasion lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen. He said they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.