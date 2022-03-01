Russia-Ukraine Latest Update: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the European Parliament and said he is fighting for the land and for freedom despite the fact that all the cities are now blocked. However, he expressed confidence that the Russian forces can’t break the confidence of Ukrainians. Notably, he received a standing ovation after his address at European Parliament.Also Read - Ukrainian Man Moves Land Mine With His Bare Hands While Smoking A Cigarette, Internet Calls Him Badass | Watch

"We're fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he said

However, Zelenskiy urged the European Union to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war against Russia, a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

“The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome,” Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine,” he added.