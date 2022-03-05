Kyiv: For the second time since the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Moscow’s claim that he fled to Poland amid the Kremlin’s growing military offensive by releasing a selfie video from his Kyiv office early on Saturday. “I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped,” he wrote on his Instagram account sharing the video.Also Read - Russia Ready To Evacuate Indian Students, Other Foreign Nationals From Ukraine: Moscow Tells UN Security Council

The video came a day after a Russian legislator on Friday claimed that the Zelensky had fled Ukraine and taken refuge in neighbouring Poland. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Russian-state-owned media agency Sputnik reported Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin as saying.

Reports of Zelensky leaving the Ukraine had emerged earlier this month too, after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his nod for a special military operation on Ukraine on February 24. The Ukrainian President later quashed the rumors by releasing a video from streets in Kyiv. ‘All of us are here protecting the independence of our country,’ Zelensky had said in the video, adding, ‘And it will continue to be this way.’

He had also reportedly rejected the United States’ evacuation offer saying he wants arms and not a ‘ride’.

Fearing threat on President’s life, the Ukrainian authorities have maintained secrecy over the exact location of Zelensky. On Friday, it was reported that assassins have tried to kill Zelensky at least three times since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The assassination plots were foiled when anti-war Russians fed intel to Ukraine about two separate mercenary groups that planned to launch the attacks, the Times of London reported.