New Delhi: The Swiss-registered company Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline has reportedly filed for "insolvency" and laid off all its employees after facing sanctions amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. According to local officials, the Swiss-registered company "responsible for the Kremlin's energy project has filed for insolvency and laid off all its staff. Swiss officials state US sanctions were a death blow for the project", according to a report by The Kyiv Independent.

Last week, US President Joe Biden allowed sanctions to move forward against company that built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine. The undersea pipeline directly links Russian gas to Europe via Germany and is complete but not yet operating.

It’s a 1,230-kilometer-long (764-mile-long) natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany’s Baltic coast.

It runs parallel to an earlier Nord Stream pipeline and would double its capacity, to 110 billion cubic meters of gas a year. It means Gazprom can send gas to Europe’s pipeline system without using existing pipelines running through Ukraine and Poland.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)