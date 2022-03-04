Moscow: As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 9th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the neighbouring countries not to escalate tensions. In a televised address, he said there are no bad intentions towards the neighbouring countries and Russia will continue to fulfil all obligations.Also Read - IndiGo To Operate 12 Evacuation Flights From Ukraine's Neighbouring Countries Till Sunday

"There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them," Putin said in televised remarks as quoted by Reuters.

He said that Russia doesn't see any need to aggravate or worsen the relations. "And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation," he said.

Notably, Putin was shown on TV taking part online, from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.

The statement from Putin comes hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded tougher sanctions against Moscow after the Russian forces attacked and seized a nuclear plant.

“An immediate reinforcement of sanctions against the nuclear terrorist state is necessary,” he said on Friday amid fears that fighting at the Zaporizhzhia plant could trigger a nuclear accident.

Zelenskyy also urged the world leaders to stop Russia “before this becomes a nuclear disaster” in a Facebook video post.

However, Zelenskyy accused Russia of intentionally firing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after a fire broke out at the facility.

In the meantime, Russia’s global financial isolation intensified as the London Stock Exchange (LSE) suspended trading in its last Russian securities and some insurers withdrew cover from exporters over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.