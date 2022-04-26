New Delhi: North Korea’s state broadcaster on Tuesday has shown images of a vast military parade held on the occasion of the founding anniversary of North Korea’s armed forces. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at the parade that the country will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, state media reported.Also Read - North Korea's Kim Vows to Bolster Nuke Capability During Parade

VIDEO: North Korea’s state broadcaster shows images of a vast military parade for the founding anniversary of North Korea’s armed forces.

Leader Kim Jong Un said at the parade the country will rapidly accelerate the development of its nuclear arsenal, state media reported pic.twitter.com/pS9iIH6sVv — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 26, 2022



North Korean state television started the broadcast of the footage opening with shots of skydivers landing in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung square and army trucks lined up in the streets.

The night time parade also showcased the North’s largest and newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-17, state media reported on Tuesday.

Ri Chun Hi, the official KCTV’s famous anchor, announced the start of the programme which showed edited footage of a parade to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army.

In what is believed to be highly edited footage, thousands of uniformed soldiers are seen marching into the square, some in full battle dress and carrying their weapons as if entering combat.

“This is really a new presentation,” Jeongmin Kim, the lead correspondent of Seoul-based specialist site NK News said in a live stream commentary on the parade broadcast on YouTube.

She said the state media footage combined video of the parade with what appeared to be pre-recorded segments.

North Korea stages military parades to mark important holidays and events, often featuring thousands of goose-stepping troops followed by a cavalcade of armoured vehicles and tanks and culminating with the key missiles Pyongyang wants to display.

