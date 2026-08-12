THIS country is helping Putin in Russia-Ukraine war, its weapons can hold back Zelenskyy, tables can turn for Moscow if…

Russia-Ukraine War: Now, another country has entered the Russia-Ukraine war. It considers Russia its friend and, in this friendship, has provided it with such weapons that Ukraine seems helpless.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/north-korea-is-helping-putin-in-russia-ukraine-war-its-weapons-can-hold-back-zelenskyy-tables-can-turn-for-moscow-if-noth-korea-helps-with-updates-kn-23-hwasong-11a-kn-24-hwasong-11b-8499564/ Copy

THIS country is helping Putin in Russia-Ukraine war, its weapons can hold back Zelenskyy, tables can turn for Moscow if... (File)

In the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, some missiles were used that wreaked havoc. There have been reports of terrible damage and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself has said that these are not Russian missiles. So who is providing these weapons to Putin’s army? The answer to this is North Korea, the most mysterious country on earth. Everyone knows that almost 90 percent of this country’s budget is spent only on weapons or rather no one knows how much the budget of Kim Jong Un’s country is and from where these weapons are being manufactured.

The use of North Korean ballistic missiles has been confirmed. According to President Zelensky, North Korean ballistic missiles, Zircon missiles, and glide bombs were dropped on the city. At least six people were killed and 19 injured in the attack. Other areas, including Kyiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv, also suffered missile and drone attacks, involving more than 120 Shahed drones. According to Ukrainian intelligence and Western assessments, Russia is receiving significant military assistance from North Korea.

What weapons does Russia have from North Korea?

Russia possesses North Korea’s most important ballistic missiles: the KN-23 (Hwasong-11A) and KN-24 (Hwasong-11B). These are solid-fueled, road-mobile short-range ballistic missiles similar to the Russian Iskander-M.

They have a range of approximately 600-900 kilometers and fly at low altitudes, challenging air defenses. Russia received approximately 150 such missiles between the end of 2023 and August 2025. Recently, 40 more missiles were delivered to Russia.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, Russia is deploying a North Korean missile unit in the Voronezh region, which may consist of approximately 90 personnel, six launchers, and 120 missiles. Many of these have already been fired at Ukraine. Their accuracy has also been improved with Russian assistance. Furthermore, North Korea has supplied millions of artillery shells (estimates range from 8 million to 15 million rounds), over 200 artillery systems (170 mm guns and 240 mm rocket launchers), and anti-tank missiles. Some estimates suggest these cover 25–40 percent or more of Russia’s artillery needs.

Thousands of North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia

According to Ukrainian, South Korean, and Western intelligence estimates, approximately 9,500 to 16,000 North Korean troops are present in the Kursk region of Russia. The Ukrainian intelligence agency GUR estimates the number at approximately 9,500, while South Korean military intelligence and other estimates place the total deployment at 14,000 to 16,000. These troops were primarily deployed from late 2024 and participated in operations against Ukrainian forces in Kursk. Ukrainian President Zelensky stated on August 9, 2026, that a decision had been made to deploy 30,000 to 50,000 more North Korean troops to Russia. A small missile unit is also reportedly deployed in Voronezh.