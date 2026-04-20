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North Korea tests BANNED cluster munitions, Kim Jong Un, daughter observe upgraded ballistic missile launch

North Korea tests BANNED cluster munitions, Kim Jong Un, daughter observe upgraded ballistic missile launch

During the inspection, Kim reportedly praised the technical progress of his scientists.

North Korea tests BANNED cluster munitions, Kim Jong Un, daughter observe upgraded ballistic missile launch

Pyongyang: Tensions have risen in South Korea after North Korea on Monday confirmed that it has successfully conducted the test firing of its new tactical ballistic missiles with cluster warheads. The country’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter witnessed the missile test. According to a report by Kyodo News, citing the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean military test fired five ‘Hwasongpho-11 Ra’ surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles, which hit the target area about 136 km away. The test was conducted on Sunday.

This latest demonstration of military hardware was detected by neighbouring monitors, though initial assessments of the launch platform varied. While Pyongyang identified the projectiles as land-based, authorities in Japan and South Korea noted that several short-range missiles originated from the Sinpo region.

The South Korean military further suggested the weapons “may have been submarine-launched” given the coastal location of the site.

In response to the international monitoring, Kyodo News, citing the state media, clarified that the primary “purpose of the test-fire is to verify the characteristics and power of cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead applied to the tactical ballistic missile.”

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The testing follows a similar weapons trial conducted earlier this month, when Pyongyang announced it had evaluated a “Hwasongpho-11 Ka ballistic missile tipped with a cluster warhead.” These repeated tests signal a concerted effort by the North to refine its short-range arsenal using controversial submunitions.

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During the inspection, Kim reportedly praised the technical progress of his scientists. According to a Kyodo News report citing the KCNA, the leader believed the “development of different cluster warheads is effective in raising the military’s high-density strike capability.”

The deployment of such technology remains a point of intense international friction, primarily because the weapons are designed to disperse smaller explosives over a vast radius, often leaving unexploded ordnance behind.

Notably, North Korea is not a signatory to the “Convention on Cluster Munitions that prohibits all use, production, transfer and stockpiling of the weapons that scatter submunitions over a wide area.” While a global consensus has seen upwards of 120 nations sign this international treaty, several major powers, including North Korea, Iran, Israel, and the United States, remain outside the agreement.

Pyongyang’s persistent development of these munitions is part of a broader strategic push to modernise its military capabilities. This drive has intensified significantly since the 2019 collapse of nuclear diplomacy between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

It is to be noted that following the diplomatic breakdown, Pyongyang has started focusing on developing and acquiring sophisticated warheads, including multi-warhead nuclear missiles, hypersonic projectiles and advanced submarines to safeguard its borders.

North Korea’s use of these technologies is seen as a planned move to bypass the missile defence systems of its archrival South Korea and United States.

(with ANI inputs)

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