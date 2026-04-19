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North Korea tests different weapons, launches multiple ballistic missiles, Japan and South Korea in tension

North Korea tests different weapons, launches multiple ballistic missiles, Japan and South Korea in tension

These tests by the North Korean military are viewed as part of Kim Jong Un's broader effort to expand and modernize his arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles.

(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP Photo)

New Delhi: North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Sunday, April 19, 2026. These launches were conducted in the morning from North Korea’s eastern Sinpo region. These missile launches by North Korea have heightened concerns in South Korea. South Korea has shared information regarding the missile launches with the United States and Japan. Japan has, in turn, lodged a formal protest with North Korea. Consequently, tensions in the region have escalated.

North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles

According to South Korea and Japan, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its eastern coast. It is reported that Sunday marked the seventh time this year that North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile launch. Furthermore, this is the fourth missile launch in April.

Heightened Alert in South Korea and Japan

North Korea’s firing of ballistic missiles has placed both Japan and South Korea on high alert. Japanese Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the United States, Japan, and South Korea are sharing information related to the missile launches, conducting analyses, and maintaining a close watch on the situation.

Takaichi further noted that following the missile launches, an emergency response team was convened at the Prime Minister’s Office’s Crisis Management Center to gather information. Additionally, relevant agencies were instructed to remain fully prepared to gather intelligence and ensure the safety of maritime vessels.

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North Korea’s Weapons Tests

Over the past week, North Korea conducted weapons tests for three consecutive days. In addition to cluster bomb warheads, North Korea tested electromagnetic weapon systems, dispersion tests involving carbon-fibre dummy bombs, and mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un himself has personally overseen most of these missile tests. Among the weapons recently showcased by North Korea, the most dangerous are the carbon-fibre bombs. These are known as “blackout bombs.” They blanket power plants with carbon-fibre filaments, thereby destroying them.

These tests by the North Korean military are viewed as part of Kim Jong Un’s broader effort to expand and modernise his arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. These tests are of particular concern to South Korea, given its persistent tensions with North Korea.

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