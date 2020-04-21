New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile condition after recent heart surgery, reports said.A South Korean internet news outlet had reported that Kim has been receiving medical treatment at a villa in the resort county of Hyangsan, outside of Pyongyang, following a cardiovascular procedure. Also Read - Why Doesn't Kim Jong-Un Wear Mask? World Wants to Know

CNN had quoted an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after a surgery. Speculation about his health being critical increased after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Kim was last seen on April 11 in state media reports presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, calling for “strict national countermeasures to thoroughly check the infiltration of the virus”.

A day after on April 12, the North Korean leader underwent the surgery at a hospital in the Mount Kumgang resort county of Hyangsan. Reports claimed that Kim’s health deteriorated in recent months due to heavy smoking, obesity and overwork.

Kim took over as leader after his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died in late 2011.