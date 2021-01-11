New Delhi: In a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his power, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday took over a new title of the general secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party, said state media KCNA. The election for the position that was formerly held by Kim’s late father and grandfather took place on Sunday during the party’s ongoing multi-year congress. It was designed for Kim to map out blueprints for his diplomatic, military and economic policy over the next five years and make key personnel decisions. Also Read - Google Year in Search 2020: Not Sushant, Joe Biden & Arnab Goswami Were The Most Searched People in 2020 | Top 10 List

Calling the position “head of the revolution and centre of guidance and unity”, the congress “fully approved” the proposal for promoting Kim to general secretary of the party, said KCNA. Also Read - Has Kim Jong Un Really Administered Coronavirus Vaccine From China? Here's The Truth

As per a Reuters report, Kim has wielded almost absolute power in dynastically ruled North Korea since taking over following the death of his father Kim Jong Il in 2011. In 2012, the party named Kim Jong Il “eternal general secretary” and Kim Jong Un “the first secretary” at a conference. The party also held elections for its Central Committee, a key governing body that includes the powerful politburo. Also Read - Kim Jong-un Sheds Tears & Apologises to North Korea Over Failures, Twitter Says 'What Is Going On'?