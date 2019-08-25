New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said that the recent missile launches by North Korea clearly violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Abe stated, “The launch of short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea clearly violates UN rules. It was extremely regrettable for us.”
However, the US President Donald Trump, who was also present at the summit contradicted Abe’s remarks saying that it would not be fair to target only North Korea as several nations are test-firing short-range missiles. “He has done short-range, much more standard missiles, a lot of people are testing those missiles, not just him. We are in the world of missiles folks, whether you like it or not,” Trump reportedly said.
Notably, Abe and Trump’s remarks come a day after Pyongyang fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, saying both flew around 380 km at a maximum altitude of 97 km.
Saturday’s firings marked the seventh round of such launches since July 25 when the North broke a 17-month hiatus and started firing missiles and projectiles to test new weapons and protest the South-US joint military exercise that it has long denounced as a rehearsal for invasion. The last missile firing was conducted on August 16.
The North is believed to use these launches to test new types of short-range missiles, including its versions of the Iskander and the US’ Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).
(With agency inputs)