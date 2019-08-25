New Delhi: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday said that the recent missile launches by North Korea clearly violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Abe stated, “The launch of short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea clearly violates UN rules. It was extremely regrettable for us.”

However, the US President Donald Trump, who was also present at the summit contradicted Abe’s remarks saying that it would not be fair to target only North Korea as several nations are test-firing short-range missiles. “He has done short-range, much more standard missiles, a lot of people are testing those missiles, not just him. We are in the world of missiles folks, whether you like it or not,” Trump reportedly said.