New Delhi: Days after US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine, Norway on Thursday said it is ready for reduced supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine until the second week of February. Issuing a statement, the Norwegian Institute of Public Healthsaid the country has an emergency stockpile and will continue administering doses as planned.

Pfizer had last week said it would until early February reduce deliveries to Europe of the shots developed with its partner BioNTech while it upgraded production capacity.

Giving further details, Camilla Stoltenberg, head of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, said the company had given varying guidance, but normal supplies were expected to resume by mid-February.

“Pfizer has informed us of adjustments to the weekly deliveries over the coming weeks, and up to the second week of February. These adjustments of weekly shipping vary in size, and lie between 1% and 15% per week,” she told news agency Reuters.

However, Pfizer and BioNTech were not immediately available for reply to the development.

Norway, which has a population of 5.4 million, has given first vaccine doses to nearly 55,000 people, mainly residents of care homes, and primarily the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Being a non-European Union country, Norway is part of the bloc’s vaccination purchase programme via Sweden, which is buying more than it needs and passing on doses.

Pfizer has said that the reduction in deliveries will start from next week and is due to Pfizer limiting output so that it can upgrade production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion currently.

The company, however, said it is not yet clear exactly how long it will take before Pfizer is up to maximum production capacity again, which will be increased from 1.3 to 2 billion doses per year. Neither Pfizer nor its German partner BioNTech immediately confirmed the delivery reduction.