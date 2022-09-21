Kyiv: As the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia. Putin also warned the West that “it’s not a bluff” and that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory. Putin’s televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes.Also Read - India Forced To Buy LNG At Double The Price After Gas Supply From Russia Stops

Putin accused the West in engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and noted "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia."

"To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal," Putin said.

He added: “It’s not a bluff.”

Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilization, which is due to start on Wednesday. Putin said the decision to partially mobilize was “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.”

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” Putin said.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM VLADIMIR PUTIN’S SPEECH

Support for compatriots to determine their own futures

Goals of special operation unchanged – LPR completely liberated, DPR partially

West directed Kiev to directly undermine agreements – after initial negotiations being somewhat positive.

Only reserve troops – those who’ve served in the armed forces – those with military specialties and relevant experience will be subject to conscription.

He said that we will use all means to fight our war against West- here he did not mention Ukraine but West.

Those who wants to enslave our motherland will be given befitting reply

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Russian plans to stage referendums in occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as a “noise” and thanked Ukraine’s allies for condemning the votes scheduled to start Friday.

Four Russian-controlled regions announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia, which could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.