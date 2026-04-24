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Not Covid but Peace Virus: Lockdown in Pakistans two cities – How is it affecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi?

Not Covid but ‘Peace Virus’: Lockdown in Pakistan’s two cities – How is it affecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi?

The near-lockdown situation in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has crippled businesses and squeezed people’s incomes, resulting in public anger.

Not Covid but ‘Peace Virus’: Lockdown in Pakistan’s two cities – How is it affecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi?

Pakistan’s Peace Virus Leads To Lockdowns: Pakistan, which is acting as a peacemaker between the United States and Iran, has attracted unintended consequences for itself. The neighbouring country’s capital, Islamabad, as well as its military nerve centre, Rawalpindi, have been shut down for the peace talks between Washington and Tehran, even as the talks are in question. The situation, resembling a covid-era lockdown, is triggering public anger as it hits incomes and businesses.

The Guardian reported that the streets of Pakistan have been deserted for days, with closed shops and halted public transport. Only uniformed personnel are visible on the roads of Rawalpindi and Karachi.

“The streets of the Pakistani capital have been empty for days. The only visible figures are those in army and police uniforms lining the roads. For many, it feels like a return to the pandemic”, The cause is not a virus but the high-level US–Iran talks, which have yet to materialise,” The Guardian reported.

No Talks Yet, But Curbs Remain: Islamabad And Rawalpindi Stay Closed

News agency PTI reported that major roads and markets located in VVIP zones have been sealed. Authorities have also deployed more than 10,000 security personnel to prevent any untoward incidents, however, the arrival of US and Iranian delegations is still in question.

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