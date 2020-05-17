New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama, who, in a leaked audio clip last week, was heard calling his successor Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis an ‘absolute chaotic disorder,’ slammed him yet again, albeit indirectly, remarking that the pandemic has ‘torn back the curtain on the idea that the folks in charge know what they’re doing.’ Also Read - 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster': In Leaked Audio, Obama Chides Trump For His Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

Notably, Obama, who was the 44th US President from 2009-2017, made these remarks while addressing, via video conference, graduates from several dozen historically black colleges and universities. Also Read - Skip the Masks, Says Obama on Coronavirus. Here's Why

Making his address, Obama said, “More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” adding that ‘a lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,’ as he discussed the implications of the pandemic during the online event.

Trump, whose administration is currently involved in a spat of sorts with China over the origin of the virus, has, notably, come under severe scrutiny for his alleged poor handling of the pandemic, which has, thus far, taken nearly 90,000 lives in the country, in an overall COVID-19 count of 1.5 million.

United States adds 1,237 #coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins (AFP news agency) — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

In the last 24 hours, it recorded 1,237 casualties, making it the worst coronavirus-affected country in the world.