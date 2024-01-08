‘Not Even Trace Quantities’: Here’s What Elon Musk Said on Drug Use Claims by Tesla, SpaceX

Elon Musk addressed the claims made in the report and rejected all allegations posed by the Tesla and SpaceX top management.

Elon Musk said that no drugs were ever found in his system over three years of random drug testing, responding to a tweet on X.

Elon Musk News Updates: In a latest development, Elon Musk refuted the drug use claims after receiving backlash from top executives from his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, who expressed concern over his drug use, reported The Wall Street Journal. Elon Musk said ‘not even trace quantities’ of drugs were found in his system in the past.

The X owner in a statement said that no drugs were ever found in his system over three years of random drug testing, responding to a tweet on X.

The development comes after The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming people have observed the drug usage by Musk.

In the meantime, Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro responded to The Wall Street Journal report, saying the article was reporting “false facts”. He went on to add that Musk had undergone drug testing in the past, when he was seen smoking marijuana on the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018.

After the video footage of Elon Musk smoking marijuana sparked controversy, the billionaire had downplayed the incident and said that he had only taken “one puff”. Earlier, Musk had told his biographer Walter Isaacson that he “doesn’t really like doing illegal stuff.”

Musk Launches ‘Starlink Direct-To-Phone’ Satellites

Earlier this month, Elon Musk announced the launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites and shared a video on X on Wednesday and wrote, “First launch of Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites.”

Musk also reshared the ‘SpaceX’ post and wrote, “This will allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth. Note, this only supports 7 MB per beam and the beams are very big, so while this is a great solution for locations with no cellular connectivity, it is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks.”

“The six @Starlink satellites on this mission with direct-to-cell capability will further global connectivity and help to eliminate dead zones – http://direct.starlink.com,” SpaceX’s post read.

Starlink Direct-to-Phone satellites will provide mobile phone access anywhere on Earth and also a solution for areas without cellular coverage.

The major goal of the first-ever direct-to-cell satellite by Musk’s company is to give people high-speed network access in remote and rural locations where other networks have issues.

Internet access and cell phone service are expected to be quicker and more dependable. Starlink is a satellite network developed by Musk’s space flight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote and interior locations.

