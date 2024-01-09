‘Not Free Or Fair’: US Raises Concern Amid Reports Of Irregularities in Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina swept to a fourth straight term in power, with her party winning almost 75% of the seats in Sunday's general election.

'Not Free Or Fair': US Raises Concern Amid Reports Of Irregularities in Bangladesh Election

Washington: The U.S. State Department said that the weekend’s elections in Bangladesh were not free and fair and that the Washington was concerned by reports of vote irregularities. It also expressed concerns over the arrests of thousands of political opposition members. “The US remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day. The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated. The US condemns the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it. We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to credibly investigate reports of violence and to hold perpetrators accountable. We also urge all political parties to reject violence,” US Department of State said in a statement.

Trending Now

The country further supported Bangladesh people and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression. “The United States notes the Awami League party won a majority of seats in the January 7, 2024 parliamentary elections,” the statement said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.