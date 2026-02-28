Home

‘Not happy with…’: Trump makes bold statement after latest US-Iran talks on nuclear program

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he is "not exactly happy" with Iran's handling of negotiations over its nuclear program.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been prevalent for a while over Iran’s nuclear programme and missile capabilities. On Friday, US President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the most recent discussion on Iran’s nuclear program but stated that he would provide negotiators additional time to negotiate a peaceful solution to avoid war in the Middle East.

What exactly did Trump mean by “not happy with…” in reference to Iran?

His remarks followed a series of inconclusive discussions between U.S. diplomats and Iranian officials regarding Iran’s nuclear program in Geneva. Trump’s threatened use of force against Iran comes as U.S. military forces begin to be deployed to the region, while Iran continues to assert its right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and denies that it is seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

While speaking to the reporters, as Trump left the White House on Friday, said,” I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later.” The US President added, “We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons.”

When will the next round of US‑Iran nuclear negotiations take place?

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States was held in Geneva on Thursday, and another round of talks will be held today. The US president emphasised that he prefers not to use military force against Iran, but admitted that there are situations where it might be necessary.”There’s always a risk… It would be wonderful if they negotiate in good faith and conscience. But they are not getting there,” he said.

Why does Trump insist Iran “cannot have nuclear weapons”?

When questioned about the possibility of a regime change in Iran post US military action, he said, “Nobody knows. There might be, and there might not be. It would be nice if we could do it without, but sometimes you have to do it with. We have the greatest military anywhere in the world. I’d love not to use it.”

On the other hand, a day earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “good progress” was made after long and intensive talks in the third round of negotiations with the US in Geneva on issues of Tehran’s nuclear programme and sanctions relief discussed amid escalating tensions between the two sides.

