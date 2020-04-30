New Delhi: Soon after US President Donald Trump said China can do anything to make him lose the Presidential election due in November, Beijing on Thursday said that it is not interested in the US politics. Also Read - Trump's Another Attack on China: 'Beijing Will Do Anything They Can To Have Me Lose Election Race'

Issuing a statement, Beijing said that it has no interest in interfering in the US presidential election, saying that the US presidential election is an internal affair of America. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Misled us; Why Did China Allow Planes to Fly Out But Not in, Asks Donald Trump

However, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang hoped that the people of the US will not drag China into its election politics. Also Read - Days After Following PM Modi on Twitter, Donald Trump & White House Unfollow Him; People Wonder Why?

The statement from China comes after Trump said that China will do anything to have him lose this election race. He had also said that Beijing wants his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, to win the election to ease the pressure Trump has placed on China over trade and other issues.

Talking to reporters, Trump had also said that he was looking at different options in terms of consequences for Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

From time to time, Trump has been blaming China for COVID-19 crisis that has infected millions of people across the globe and has impacted the world economy as well.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that China is also a victim of the epidemic and not its accomplice. He also said that the US should know that the enemy is the virus, not China.