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Not Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - These are 50 hottest cities in the world, is your city on list?

Not Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata – These are 50 hottest cities in the world, is your city on list?

The list highlighted the intensity of the 2026 heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued severe weather alerts in several states.

Not Noida, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - These are 50 hottest cities in the world, is your city on list?

50 Hottest Cities In The World In India: India is reeling under extreme temperatures, with several major cities crossed 45 degrees Celsius mark. The situation is so extreme that all 50 of the hottest cities in the world on Friday morning were in India, as intense heatwave conditions tightened its grip across north, central and eastern parts of the country.

As per the data provided by air quality and weather tracker AQI.in, the 50 hottest cities in the world (at 10.30 am IST) were from India, with Odisha’s Balangir secured the hottest location at 45 degrees Celsius.

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