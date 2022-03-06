French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held new telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Elysee said. During the conversation, President Putin told Macron that Russia not seeking to attack Ukraine nuclear plants.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Russian Rockets Destroy Vinnytsia Airport in Central Ukraine, Says President Zelensky

The call, which a presidential official said lasted 1 hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.