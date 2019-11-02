California: Seems like Tesla chief Elon Musk is pretty disillusioned with Twitter as he announced on Friday that he’s going offline. Musk fired off a series of tweets indicating that he might leave Twitter, perhaps in favour of popular news and discussion platform Reddit.

Musk is known for his active use of Twitter and his account is one that is keenly watched, often landing him in trouble. The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder has an impressive fan following on Twitter and the 30 million people who follow him are sometimes referred to as the ‘Muskbros’.

Ever since he posted the cryptic tweet, his followers have been really concerned and wondering what’s really going on.

Not sure about good of Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Going offline — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

Reddit still seems good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

This isn’t the first time Musk has wanted to go off Twitter. A similar thing happened in June, when he said that he deleted his Twitter account, but the account remained active. He briefly changed his Twitter name on the platform to “Daddy DotCom” before reverting to his own. Musk previously went offline in October too, but announced it would only be for a few days.

His Twitter activities sometimes get him in trouble, like when the Securities and Exchange Commission came down hard on some of his Tesla-related tweets early this year.

In another instance, Musk is being sued for defamation in Los Angeles by a man who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand last year. Musk had called the British caver a “pedo guy” on Twitter following a highly public spat between the two after Musk traveled to Thailand and offered to assist in rescue efforts.