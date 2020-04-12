New Delhi: In a major revelation, it has been found that Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese laboratory has reportedly been carrying out research on bats captured from caves in Yunnan, believed to be the source of the coronavirus pandemic, which has created havoc across the world. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

As per the reports of The Daily Mail, the caves are 1,000 miles away from Wuhan, which is considered as the epicentre of the deadly virus. Reports claimed that the researchers were provided USD 3.7 million grant by the US government for these experiments. Also Read - What After Lockdown Gets Lifted? Will There be Another Phase? This is What Wuhan Has Done

However, the Chinese Embassy has refuted the claims made in the report. It said,”Hasty and reckless allegations, such as naming China as the origin in an attempt to shift the blame before any scientific conclusion, is irresponsible and will definitely do harm to international co-operation at this critical time.”

Meanwhile, China reported 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus, more than double of the infections registered a day earlier. However, there were no deaths reported in the 24 hours from Saturday morning, the National Health Commission said.

The total number of infections recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 82,052 along with 3,339 deaths. Last month on March 12, the Chinese government had said that the peak of infection had ended in the country.