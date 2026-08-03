Nothing will get through to Iran unless a deal or total surrender: Donald Trump makes fresh explosive statement on Iran

US President Donald Trump called Iranian leadership "duplicitous" and demanded a deal or total surrender while highlighting US control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/nothing-will-get-through-to-iran-unless-a-deal-or-total-surrender-donald-trump-makes-fresh-explosive-statement-on-iran-8492263/ Copy

US-Iran talks to begin Monday after Trump halts planned military strikes(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

Washington: US President Donald Trump heavily criticized Iranian leadership on Monday, calling them “duplicitous” and asserting that progress requires a formal deal or total surrender. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed Iran secretly requested meetings while publicly denying any ongoing discussions outside of mediation through Oman. He also emphasized that the US Navy maintains total control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, reaffirming his firm stance that Iran will never be permitted to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

Escalating regional tensions

The sharp rhetoric underlines growing geopolitical friction in the Middle East and highlights the diplomatic standoff over Iran’s nuclear capabilities. By calling out Iranian officials’ public posturing, the US administration signalled a strict, uncompromising approach toward future negotiations.

Trump’s emphasis on naval dominance in the Strait of Hormuz further signals Washington’s intent to secure critical international maritime trade routes while exerting maximum pressure on Tehran to force political and policy concessions.

What Donald Trump said on Iran?

“They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’ or, as some say, ‘The United States Wall of Steel!’ Nothing gets through to Iran unless we want it to, and nothing will get through unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished. Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that negotiations between Iran and Oman are focused on reaching an agreement on designating a “temporary” route to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The negotiations have been focused on the idea that the southern route, which passes through Oman’s waters, and the northern route, which passes through Iran’s territorial waters, would turn into an intermediate route,” Baghaei said at a weekly press conference in Tehran. He said the talks are centred on a round-trip corridor, not two or three separate routes, and the intermediate route will be used temporarily until a permanent one is finalised, Xinhua News Agency reported.