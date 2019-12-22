New Delhi: For the first time in over two centuries, Notre Dame cathedral in Paris will not be celebrating the Midnight Mass, stated a report. This is due to an accidental fire accident in April that spread over the building, destroying its spire and a large part of its roof. The inferno was later brought under control with the help of over 500 firefighters who were involved in the task of dousing the flames throughout the night.

However, officials are trying to keep the spirit of the 855-year-old cathedral alive through service, song and prayer, stated a report.