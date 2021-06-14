New Delhi: The vaccine making firm, Novavax on Monday said that its shot was not only highly effective against Covid-10, but also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study conducted in the US and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90 per cent effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said. While demand for COVID-19 shots in the US has dropped off dramatically, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in the developing world. Also Read - Tax On Black Fungus Medicine Waived, 5% GST on Vaccine To Stay

The company says it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the US, Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then. Many of our first doses will go to low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with, Novavax Chief Executive Stanley Erck told The Associated Press. While more than half of the US population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, less than 1 per cent of people in the developing countries have had one shot, according to Our World In Data, a major concern. Also Read - Oldest Person to Get Vaccinated: 125-Year-Old Man Receives Covid-19 Vaccine in Varanasi, Says 'Simple Food' is Reason For His Longevity

Novavax’s study involved nearly 30,000 people ages 18 and up in the US and Mexico. Two-thirds received two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, and the rest got dummy shots. There were 77 cases of COVID-19 14 in the group that got the vaccine and the rest were in volunteers who received dummy shots. None in the vaccine group had moderate or severe disease, compared to 14 in the placebo group. Also Read - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V? Randeep Guleria on What is More Effective

The vaccine was similarly effective against several variants including the one first detected in the UK that’s dominant in the US, and in high-risk populations including the elderly and people with other health problems. Side effects were mostly mild tenderness and pain at the injection site. There were no reports of unusual blood clots or heart problems, Erck said. Novavax reported the results in a press release and plans to publish in a medical journal, where it will be vetted by independent experts. The Maryland-based company previously released findings from smaller studies in Britain and South Africa.

COVID-19 vaccines train the body to recognize the coronavirus, especially the spike protein that coats it, and get ready to fight the virus off. The Novavax vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of that protein. That’s different from some of the other vaccines now widely used, which include genetic instructions for the body to make its own spike protein. The Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute.