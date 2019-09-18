New Delhi: Pakistan received yet another setback in its bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue as the European Union (EU) Parliament on Wednesday sided with India, in its General Assembly (GA) in Strasbourg, France.

This comes after Islamabad was recently exposed by India at the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) and, in August, was snubbed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to reports, the majority of the EU Parliament members spoke in favour in India and termed Pakistan an ‘ambiguous’ country. Reportedly, they also called Kashmir an entirely bilateral issue between New Delhi and Islamabad. The members further stressed that there was no point of third party mediation.

The Parliament, which discussed the Kashmir issue for the first time in 11 years, also asserted that it has no role in Kashmir.

Reports state that India’s biggest supporting members at the GA were from Spain, France, Poland and the UK. Taking a tough stand against terror, the members called Pakistan a ‘perpetrator of terror’ and accused it of carrying out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. It further stated that it will monitor the situation and make sure that the situation does not escalate.

The final remarks on the issue will be made by Finland, which holds the current presidency in the EU Parliament.

The European Parliament is the legislative branch of the European Union and one of its seven institutions. It is currently composed of 751 Members of European Parliament (MEPs)and his headquartered at the Belgian capital Brussels.