Now is 'not the time' to reduce resources for the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it fights the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said after US President Donald Trump announced to halt America's funding of the world body and blamed it for severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.

The Trump administration has accused WHO of taking side with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has brought America's economy to a standstill.

“Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organisation while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organisation’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus. Everybody knows what has gone on there,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.