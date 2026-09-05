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NRI dies in tragic car accident in US’s Arkansas

A Telugu-origin man named Nissar on Friday died in a road accident in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 5, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
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NRI dies in tragic car accident in US’s Arkansas | Image: Instagram NRI adda

Arkansas: A tragic incident has surfaced from the United States where a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) died in a road accident on September 4 (local time) in the state of Arkansas. The mishap took place in Little Rock. The victim, identified as Nissar, hailed from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

As per reports, Nissar was an alumnus of Kent State University in Ohio. The sudden death of Nissar has left his family and the Indian diaspora in deep sorrow.

Read more: IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Becomes First India Spinner to Pick up Five-Wicket Haul in Pink-Ball Test, Joins Mohammad Nissar, Narendra Hirwani in Coveted List

Local authorities in Arkansas have initiated a probe and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

The Indian diaspora is trying to support the deceased’s family and managing the formalities to send his mortal remains to India.

4 Indians Dead In Fiery Texas Crash

In another incident, at least four Indians reportedly died in a crash involving five vehicles in Texas. The mishap took place last week when the victims were going to Bentonville in Arkansas. The crash was so intense that the vehicle they were in caught fire and their bodies were charred after the accident.

The victims were identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan.

A speeding truck allegedly rammed into the SUV from behind. Following the collision, the vehicle caught fire, killing all the passengers.

“DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents,” a local authority said.

Further investigation is underway.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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