New Delhi: Head of Afghanistan's peace council Abdullah Abdullah, who is in India for a five-day visit on a crucial peace initiative, on Wednesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval as they discussed the process for an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan where no terrorists can operate.

"Constructive discussion with NSA Doval. Discussed Afghan Peace Process & talks in Doha. He assured India's full support for peace efforts and any peace settlement acceptable to Afghans, will have India's support," Abdullah tweeted, after the meeting.

"He further stated that his country is in favour of an independent, democratic, sovereign and peaceful Afghanistan, where no terrorists can operate. I thanked India for the invitation, its continued support for Afghanistan, and its constructive role in peace efforts," he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

In the talks, Doval was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division) in the Ministry of External Affairs J P Singh.

Subsequently, NSA Ajit Doval also hosted dinner in honour of the Afghan guest, who is the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan.

The Afghan delegation accompanying Abdullah, arrived here on Tuesday, comprising Mohammad Akram Khpalwak, Deputy Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), and senior leaders Nasrullah Arsalai, Zeya Gul Rezaee and Farida Momand.

(With PTI inputs)