New Delhi: The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as BRICS nations, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday. The meeting holds significance for India in the wake of rising tensions and multiple face-offs on the border with China in the recent times.

In the beginning of the month on September 4, foreign ministers of the five member states of the grouping held a meeting via video conference convened by Russia, which is the current BRICS chair.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, chaired the meeting. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs represented India, while Ernesto Araújo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China and Grace Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, represented the respective BRICS countries.

The meeting, which is traditionally held in the capital of the BRICS Chair, was convened via video conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The ministers discussed possible BRICS cooperation on international fora including on key issues on the 75 UNGA agenda.

S. Jaishankar highlighted the important role that the BRICS had to play in the wake of grave challenges in economic, political and social/health fields. He also spoke about the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the Indian government as a dynamic and mutually beneficial global economic engagement, covering five key pillars, including – economy, infrastructure, technology, demography and demand, to help achieve rapid growth and development, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The minister also emphasized the need to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stressing the need for the expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories. He also called for reformed multilateralism, including reform of international bodies like UN, WTO, IMF, WHO, etc.

Countering terrorism and the need for an enhanced BRICS cooperation regarding the issue was another major Indian concern that was highlighted in the virtual meeting.

As the BRICS chair in 2021, Dr. Jaishankar reassured his counterparts that India will continue to work to strengthen the intra-BRICS cooperation in all three pillars- political and security, economic and trade, and people to people.

Earlier on Tuesday, National Security Advisor of the Indian government, Ajit Doval walked out in protest from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual meeting where Islamabad projected a fictitious map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan.