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Nuclear and missile capabilities our national assets; Only one place for US is bottom of the Gulf: Mojtaba Khamenei

‘Nuclear and missile capabilities our national assets; Only one place for US is bottom of the Gulf’: Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei stated, "With the help and power of God, the Persian Gulf region will have a bright future without the US—a future that will serve the progress, well-being, and prosperity of its people."

Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei (File image)

New Delhi: Iran-US Tension News: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a strong statement against the United States. Mojtaba asserted that the Islamic Republic would defend its ‘nuclear and missile capabilities’ as a national asset. This statement comes at a time when US President Donald Trump is attempting to negotiate a new agreement with Iran regarding these issues. Khamenei’s written statement was read out on Iranian state television, in which he also warned the US to withdraw completely from the Persian Gulf.

Nuclear and Missile Capabilities Declared ‘National Assets’

In his statement, Khamenei linked the country’s scientific and technological achievements to Iran’s very identity. He stated, “The 90 million proud and honourable Iranians—both within and outside the country—consider all of Iran’s identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial, and technological capabilities—ranging from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities—to be national assets.” He made it clear that the Iranian people would defend these capabilities just as they defend the country’s territorial waters, land, and airspace.

Only One Place for the US: ‘The Bottom of the Gulf’: Khamenei

The Supreme Leader launched a scathing attack on the US presence in the Persian Gulf. Khamenei declared that the only place for Americans in the Persian Gulf is “at the bottom of its waters.” This statement underscores the fact that the Strait of Hormuz remains under Tehran’s tight control.

‘A Future for the Gulf Without the US’

Citing a shared destiny with the nations of the region, Iran characterized the US as an external power. Khamenei stated, “With the help and power of God, the Persian Gulf region will have a bright future without the US—a future that will serve the progress, well-being, and prosperity of its people.” “We—and our neighbours across the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman—share a common destiny.”

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He emphasized that there is no place here for those foreigners who arrive from thousands of kilometers away with “greed and malice.”

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