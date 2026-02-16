Home

‘Must be completely dismantled’: Netanyahu sends strong message to Trump on Iran’s nuclear program ahead of renewed US–Iran talks

The United States and Iran will have a second round of discussions this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday referred to his recent meeting with Donald Trump and said that any potential nuclear deal between Washington and Iran must include the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Furthermore, he stated that a halt in uranium enrichment is not enough; the entire uranium enrichment infrastructure and its associated equipment must be entirely eliminated.

Can U.S.-Iran nuclear talks succeed under such strict conditions?

While addressing the annual Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed doubt about the proposed agreement but insisted that it must include the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and stated that Israel still needs to “complete the job” of destroying all tunnels in Gaza, as reported by Reuters.

Interestingly, the United States and Iran will have a second round of discussions this week. An Iranian diplomat told reporters on Sunday that Iran is working towards a nuclear agreement with the U.S. that will benefit both countries economically. Also, the U.S. and Iran resumed negotiations earlier this month in an attempt to find solutions to the long-standing differences between the two countries about Iran’s nuclear program to prevent an outbreak of war between the two countries.

Is Tehran ready to accept full dismantling of its nuclear capability?

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed doubt about the prospects of a deal, but stressed that any agreement must require enriched material to be removed from Iran. “There shall be no enrichment capability – not stopping the enrichment process, but dismantling the equipment and the infrastructure that allows you to enrich in the first place,” Netanyahu stated, as reported by Reuters.

According to a Reuters report citing U.S. officials, Trump’s administration deployed a second aircraft carrier in the Middle East and is getting ready for a long-term military operation if diplomacy fails.

On the heels of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran and fears of war, Iran has indicated it is willing to restore its peace deal with Washington. Iran is trying to come to an agreement with the U.S. that will bring economic benefits.

Could renewed talks avert a potential military escalation?

Hamid Ghanbari, Deputy Director for Economic Diplomacy at Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that an agreement should provide equitable benefits to both countries, in order for it to last. According to him, the discussions with the US will cover areas that are both high profit as well as deliver immediate benefits; including the shared interests in oil and gas, joint fields, mining investments and possibly aircraft purchases.

On June 21-22, 2025, under “Operation Midnight Hammer,” the United States conducted strikes against Iranian nuclear infrastructure, targeting three key sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran strongly condemned the operations, denouncing them as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

