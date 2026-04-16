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Asim Munir plans major step against India, turns Pakistans Nur Khan airbase into a fortress which was destroyed during Operation Sindoor

Asim Munir plans major step against India, turns Pakistan’s Nur Khan airbase into a ‘fortress’ which was destroyed during Operation Sindoor

When US and Iranian negotiators arrived in Islamabad last week, their plane landed at Nur Khan Air Base, a strategically important Pakistani air base that has been in the news since the clashes with India.

More trouble for India as Pakistan turns Nur Khan into a 'fortress' , Modi government had destroyed airbase in Rawalpindi during Operation Sindoor

The Pakistan Army is working to further strengthen the Nur Khan Airbase. This is the same Pakistani airbase where US Vice President JD Vance’s plane landed last week. This base, crucial to Pakistan’s security and strategic importance, has been in the news for several months. It was targeted by Indian attacks during Operation Sindoor in May last year. Since then, the base has seen continuous construction and activity.

Damien Simon tweeted that hangars are being built at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase. Satellite images show that new construction is underway at the base. The upgrade of the new hangars will provide environmental protection to the Pakistan Air Force and will also limit the collection of ISR data from above the site, making it difficult for India to detect activities at the base.

Nur Khan base is near Islamabad

The importance of Nur Khan Air Force Base (formerly Chaklala Base) in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, is further enhanced by its proximity to the capital, Islamabad. The base has served as a strategic logistics hub and a high-security gateway for US diplomatic and military delegations.

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The Nur Khan base is located just a mile from the headquarters of Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division (SPD). This division is responsible for overseeing Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. The Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters is also located within close proximity, making it a strategically important facility for the Pakistani Army.

Indian attacks on Nur Khan base

Nur Khan Air Base serves as the command center for the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial mobility operations. It houses key transport squadrons, such as the C-130 Hercules and IL-78 mid-air refuellers. These squadrons are crucial to logistical and strategic airlift capabilities.

The Nur Khan base, located in the area, suffered significant damage during India’s Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. Satellite images from Maxar obtained after the attack clearly showed extensive devastation at the base. Since then, the Pakistani Army has focused on transforming it into a fortified fortress, with ongoing construction underway.

US intervention on Nur Khan

The US military’s presence at this Pakistani base has long been a topic of debate. During the Afghan War, the US military maintained a near-permanent presence in Nur Khan. The US used the base for supply lines and troop movement. Despite this, claims of US interference at the base have persisted.

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