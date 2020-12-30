New Delhi: In a major development, a 45-year-old nurse in California on Wednesday has tested positive for coronavirus nearly a week after receiving Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - US Reports First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Variant in Colorado

Named as Matthew W, the nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine. Media reports also stated that his arm was sore for a day but apart from that he had suffered no other side-effects. Also Read - Kashmir-born Aisha Shah Bags Senior Position in Joe Biden’s White House Digital Team | All You Need to Know About Her

However, he fell sick six days later on Christmas Eve after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit. He got the chills and later came down with muscle aches and fatigue. The news report further stated that the nurse went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas. Also Read - Pilot Flies in The Shape of a Syringe Over Germany to Celebrate Launch of COVID Vaccines