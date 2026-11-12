Nvidia may remove CEO Jensen Huang over two affairs, one linked to suspected Chinese spy: Report

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly facing the possibility of removal after allegations of two extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/nvidia-may-remove-ceo-jensen-huang-over-two-affairs-one-linked-to-suspected-chinese-spy-alice-huang-kimberly-powell-report-8544065/ Copy

(Image: X.com)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing growing trouble as the company’s board is reportedly considering removing him from his position following revelations about his personal relationships. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the board is preparing to take action after Huang allegedly had two extramarital affairs, one of which involved a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The report published on Wednesday, November 11, said the board could meet to discuss Huang’s future at the company. The development comes at a time when Nvidia is already facing an internal investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Huang’s possible removal could create a major leadership challenge for Nvidia, which he co-founded in 1993. Over the past three decades, he has turned the company into one of the world’s most valuable technology businesses and the leading supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

Nvidia has become a major player in the global AI industry, with its chips powering several advanced AI models and services. Its business has also become important in the growing technology competition between the United States and China.

The latest reports have also affected investor confidence. Nvidia shares fell around 8 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the news about the possible removal of Huang.

Who are the two women linked to the alleged affairs?

The first is Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed International. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect that she has links to Chinese intelligence services. She is also accused of facilitating the movement of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

According to earlier reports, Jensen Huang developed a personal relationship with her. The matter raised concerns about whether the Nvidia chief executive had been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation.

The second alleged relationship involves Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. A report by The New York Times said Huang had an extramarital relationship with Powell, who reportedly worked under him.

The newspaper cited five people who had worked at Nvidia. It also reported that the two were seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during a company event.

Nvidia and the people involved have not publicly confirmed all the details of these allegations.

Nvidia board already started an independent investigation

The latest developments come days after Nvidia announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

On November 8, the company’s board confirmed that it would investigate the matter with the help of independent directors and outside legal experts.

The board also said it had no reason to believe that Nvidia’s confidential information or national security interests had been compromised. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

On November 10, the independent members of the board announced that they had appointed former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim and his law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct the investigation.

Why Jensen Huang’s exit could be a major challenge for Nvidia

Huang’s possible departure could create uncertainty for Nvidia because he has played a central role in the company’s growth and business strategy.

He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it for more than 30 years. Under his leadership, the company moved from making graphics processing units (GPUs) for computers and gaming to becoming a major supplier of chips used in AI development.