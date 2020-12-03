New Delhi: In an effort to prove that the vaccines are safe and have no side-effect, three former US Presidents namely Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to voluntarily get vaccinated in public. As per media reports, these three presidents will take the vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety once the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes one. Also Read - Will Coronavirus Vaccine be Available to All in India? Here’s What AIIMS Director Guleria Has to Say

The three most recent former presidents believe that their effort in creating awareness on vaccination and its safety aspect will give a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine.

Freddy Ford, George Bush's chief of staff, told CNN new channel that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr Anthony Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation's top infectious disease expert — and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.

On the other hand, Bill Clinton’s press secretary told CNN on Wednesday that he too would be willing to take the vaccine in a public setting in order to promote it.

Moreover, Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison scheduled to air Thursday, said that if Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine is safe, he believes him.