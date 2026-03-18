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Oil crisis in India? Russian oil tanker bound for China takes a U-turn, heads towards India, Beijing left red-faced

Oil crisis in India? Russian oil tanker bound for China takes a U-turn, heads towards India, Beijing left red-faced

The Iran-US-Israel conflict has deepened the global oil crisis. Meanwhile, India is ensuring its energy security. A Russian oil tanker headed for China has suddenly turned toward India in the South China Sea.

Oil crisis in India? Russian oil tanker bound for China takes a U-turn, heads towards India, Beijing left red-faced

Following the war between Iran and the US-Israel, the oil crisis has gripped the entire world. Meanwhile, India’s strength is being seen worldwide. Recently, two Indian ships carrying gas safely arrived at Gujarat ports from the Strait of Hormuz. Now, India has made another move.

A Russian oil tanker suddenly veered off course in the South China Sea. It was originally headed for the Chinese port of Rizhao, but is now rapidly approaching India.

It is worth noting that India has decided to increase oil imports from Russia in response to the current situation. This change is to meet India’s needs after oil supplies from the Middle East have been disrupted due to the ongoing war in Iran.

Where did the Russian ship Aqua Titan depart from?

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The Aqua Titan, an Aframax tanker, departed a Baltic Sea port in late January after loading Urals crude oil. Its initial destination was Rizhao Port in China. However, upon reaching Southeast Asian waters in mid-March, it made a U-turn. It is now scheduled to arrive at New Mangalore Port on March 21.

According to ship tracking data, this change comes just days after the US granted India permission to temporarily increase its purchases of Russian oil. Previously, India had begun purchasing less Russian oil, causing many cargoes to divert to China. Now, the situation has changed.

Global crude oil prices are continuously rising, and this is having an impact on the domestic market. Retail prices of petrol and diesel, released by state-owned oil companies on Wednesday morning, show an increase from Patna to Noida. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil in the global market remains above $102. So, if you’re planning to fill your car’s tank, be sure to check the latest rates in your city first.

According to state-owned oil companies, petrol in Ghaziabad has become costlier by 19 paise to ₹94.89 per liter, while diesel has risen by 22 paise to ₹88.03 per liter. In Noida, petrol has become costlier by 16 paise to ₹94.90 per liter, while diesel is selling at ₹88.01 per liter, up 20 paise. In Patna, the capital of Bihar, petrol has become costlier by 11 paise to ₹105.34 per liter, while diesel is selling at ₹91.60 per liter, up 11 paise.

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